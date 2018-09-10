CHESAPEAKE, VA -- It's almost that time of the year where witches, ghouls and goblins will fill neighborhood sidewalks, knocking on doors to stock up on delicious treats in return for a trick-less Halloween.

The trick-or-treating fun is enjoyed by kids of various ages. That fun, however, ceases at 13 in some Virginia towns.

Anyone over the age of 12 who is trick-or-treating can spend time in jail and/or pay a fine in several towns in the state of Virginia, according to HRScene.com. Anyone trick-or-treating after 8 p.m. in most town could also meet the same fate.

In Chesapeake, Va., anyone over the age of 12 can be charged with a misdemeanor for participating in trick-or-treating activities.

Sec. 46-8. - Trick or treat activities.

(a) If any person over the age of 12 years shall engage in the activity commonly known as "trick or treat" or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever, he or she shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be punished by a fine of not less than $25.00 nor more than $100.00 or by confinement in jail for not more than six months or both.

(b) If any person shall engage in the activity commonly known as "trick or treat" or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever after 8:00 p.m., he or she shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be punished by a fine of not less than $10.00 nor more than $100.00 or by confinement in jail for not more than 30 days or both.

(Code 1970, § 17-13.1; Ord. of 10-26-70)

This year, Halloween falls on Wednesday, October 31.

