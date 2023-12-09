Man arrested in eastern Kentucky after more than 30 dogs found living with him in a van

A man was arrested in Whitesburg after dozens of dogs were found living with him in his van.

WHITESBURG, Ky. — A man has been arrested in eastern Kentucky after police found more than 30 dogs living with him in a van.

Whitesburg Police said officers responded to a fight at a gas station on Sunday when a person at the scene alerted them to a van that had dozens of dogs inside.

Investigators believe Billy Coleman of Tennessee had been living in the van with his wife and 35 dogs for two weeks.

Coleman is facing multiple charges, including assault and cruelty to animals.

Appalachian Pet Pantry were called upon to help rescue the dogs from what they described as a "horrific situation" in a Facebook post.



The animal rescue said the dogs have been vetted and taken to other rescues in the area to prepare them for foster and permanent homes.

Multiple posts on the rescue's Facebook page show the dogs getting baths, getting used to people and being transferred to new shelters. According to their latest post, nearly half of the dogs were transferred to KY Hopeful Paws, an animal rescue based out of Lawrenceburg, Ky.

