Whispering Acres Farm Animal Sanctuary's party for Wilbur is Aug. 20.

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — Whispering Acres Farm Animal Sanctuary is a non-profit organization that is committed to helping change the lives of farm animals in need. That is exactly what they did last week when they got a call for help from a farm in Sanders, Kentucky.

The Kentucky farm had a calf born on their property, which could not stand or nurse on his own. Unable to care for the little calf, they called Whispering Acres to see if they could care for him.

Of course they would.

The calf, now known as Wilbur, was driven the five hours from Kentucky to Whispering Acres in Medina County. It was determined that Wilbur was too large in utero, which caused his ligaments to be too tight in his back legs but the kind people at the sanctuary knew they would try their best to help Wilbur.

Wilbur has been getting extensive physical therapy on his back legs and is being taught balance. Officials say he's also on a diet rich in vitamins and nutrients to help him grow.

So proud of this little man!!! Unable to walk or stand when he got here he is excelling so quickly! Posted by Whispering Acres Farm Animal Sanctuary on Saturday, August 12, 2023

The owners, staff and volunteers at Whispering Acres Farm Animal Sanctuary are having a "baby shower" for Wilbur on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 2-6 p.m. They are located at 7496 Norwalk Road.

The public is invited to meet him and the rest of the residents at the sanctuary. The event is free, but donations would be greatly appreciated.

Whispering Acres Farm Animal Sanctuary is solely funded by donations. They receive no government funding. Their mission is to inspire compassion for all beings by offering a safe, welcoming space where people and farm animals come together to experience growth, healing and connection. The sanctuary provides specialized care to rescued farm animals and animal-assisted therapy to adults and children.

The sanctuary is home to goats, horses and turkeys just to name a few.

Whispering Acres Farm Animal Sanctuary is also a Clear the Shelters participant. Clear the Shelters is an NBC campaign, which runs the entire month of August with more than 20 local shelters and rescues participating. We at 3News are proud to join the effort. During the first week, 773 local homeless pets found their forever home. Since the inception of the campaign, more than 800,000 pets have been adopted nationwide!

