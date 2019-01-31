LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Internet loves cat videos. It's a fact of life.

A new event coming to Louisville will now let you watch those cat videos for over an hour in an actual theater.

Sounds purrfect, right?

CatVideoFest is a "joyous communal experience" featuring a compilation of the latest and best cat videos and it's coming to the Speed Art Museum this March.

RELATED: This is what a ‘purrfect’ proposal looks like!

The event began in 2012 in Minneapolis and attracted 10,000 people to a single screening. Subsequent years saw sold-out screenings of more than 13,000 people.

The event also raises money for cats in need. 10% of the ticket sales will be donated to Alley Cats and the Animal Humane Society.

The approximately 75-minute reel of cat videos is family-friendly and is recommended for audiences of all ages.

"People love cat videos, and they love coming together for a shared experience. CatVideoFest is committed to bringing the joy of cat videos to the masses, while doing good for the worldwide community of people working to help cats in need," their website says.

CatVideoFest will premiere in Louisville at the Speed Art Museum on March 14 and will run through March 17. Tickets range from $7.00 to $9.00 and can be purchased online.

For more information and other screenings, visit the CatVideoFest website.