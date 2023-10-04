UofL investigates animal cruelty accusations involving a student

UofL posted on social media that it's aware of an off-campus incident involving a student and alleged animal cruelty.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville says it is investigating reports of animal cruelty.

The school posted a message on its social media platforms over the weekend, saying it's aware of an off-campus incident, involving a student and alleged animal cruelty.

UofL says it has relayed all relevant information to the appropriate authorities.

The school hasn't directly said which videos the investigation is focused on, however, there are videos circulating on social media which appear to show the abuse of live baby chicks.

We will be updating this story with new information as we learn more.

