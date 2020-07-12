UofL Health trauma facility dog celebrates 1st birthday

Happy Birthday, Roo!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A member of the UofL Health family is celebrating a big birthday this week! Roo, the UofL Hospital trauma facility dog, is turning one year old.

According to UofL Health, Roo meets with patients and provides support during their healing process. She also gives staff and first responders a boost of morale during challenging times or crisis situations.

Roo joined the hospital a few months ago and has quickly become a vital part of the UofL Health community. She lives with one of the hospital's trauma social workers, Jenny.

"Roo and Jenny play a vital role in the overall treatment of patients and staff," Carolyn Callahan, the Manager of Media and Multimedia Strategies for UofL Health, said. "It's just one of the many resources the trauma team provides to help with overall healing both physically and mentally."

