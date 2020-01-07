WATCH: Bear spotted on University of Kentucky campus

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said they have been tracking bear sightings in central Kentucky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A bear was spotted on the University of Kentucky's campus early Wedensday morning, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife confirm.

Video captured the bear running in front of the Kentucky Clinic, near UK Hospital. Fish and Wildlife said biologists have been tracking reported sightings of bears in central Kentucky in recent weeks.

The department said it is not unusual for young male bears to wander outside of established bear range in eastern Kentucky. Fish and Wildlife said that while black bears will rarely encounter people, anyone who sees a bear should keep a safe distance.

People who live in areas where bears are spotted are asked to secure garbage, take pet food or bird feed inside and clean out any barbecue grills.

