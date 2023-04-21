Toco toucan named Lucy makes her 'colorful debut' at Louisville Zoo

This marks the debut of a species that has never been seen before at the zoo.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo announced its newest addition to the family — a toco toucan named Lucy.

This marks the debut of a species that has never been seen before at the zoo, according to a press release.

The nearly 7-year-old bird is coming from the Saint Louis Zoo. Lucy can be seen in the exhibit across from the jaguar habitat. She will share her new home in rotation with the zoo’s hyacinth macaws, the release said.

Zoo officials say toco toucans are the "largest" and "best-known" toucan species. They are native to open woodlands found in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, French Guiana, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, and Uruguay.

Toucans have a "frog-like call" that can be heard from half a mile away, the release said.

Their bills make up half of their length and are used to reach hanging fruits and obtain eggs from other birds' nests. Zoo officials say it's believed that their bills play an important role in courtship display and as a defensive weapon.

So, be sure to make a stop at the Louisville Zoo to welcome to Lucy!

The zoo is open daily, year-round and their hours of operation are 10 a.m. ─ 5 p.m. (stay until 6 p.m.)

