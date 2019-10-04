LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If your pets are afraid of storms, there's a good chance that they will be afraid of fireworks. Thunder Over Louisville is one of the largest fireworks shows in the country, so if you live near the Ohio River, you may want to have a game plan in place for Saturday night.

Animal behaviorists believe there are many factors to this fear. Those factors could be flashing lights or loud sounds. According to Purina.com, "Thunder Phobia" can develop in dogs between the ages of two and four.

If your pets are at home, be sure to keep them safe and comfortable. If they are in a cage or crate, put a towel or blanket over it to help them feel protected. It's also a good idea to have your pets micro-chipped or make sure that they have an ID tag in case they run off due to anxiety.

If your pet is outside and doesn't seem to be bothered by the noise of fireworks, keep them secured so they don't try to chase any hot embers - sparkling items can be very tempting to animals!

