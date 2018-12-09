RABBIT HASH, Ky. (AP) - The third elected mayor of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky, passed away at the age of 12. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Lucy Lou, a border collie who served as mayor from 2008 to 2016, died Sept. 10.

Lucy was the town's first female mayor, and was the only mayor that did not die in office. She was a guest on "CBS Sunday Morning," served as Grand Marshal of the Covington Dog Costume Paw-Rade and most recently announced she was considering running for U.S. President.

Current mayor, Brynneth Pawltro, shared an emotional goodbye to her predecessor, calling Lucy the reason she ran for office.

The Rabbit Hash Historical Society holds mayoral elections to fundraise for community projects, charging voters $1 to pick candidates based on their "willingness to have their belly scratched."

