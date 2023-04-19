LG&E enlists sheep, lambs to 'mow' 50-acre solar facility in Kentucky

Watch the flock of over 200 sheep dine on some grass live now!

HARRODSBURG, Ky. — An enormous flock of sheep was released to dine on the overgrown lawn of a 50-acre solar facility in Harrodsburg, Kentucky.

This is the fourth year the Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities’ sheep have helped "mow" the E.W. Brown solar facility.

What started as a flock of 25 in 2020 has now grown to more than 200 Shetland and Katadin sheep, with 15 little ram and ewe lambs born just this spring and more on the way.

The flock, cared for by farm managers from Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, serve as organic lawnmowers. The sheep keep vegetation down as they graze around more than 44,000 solar panels.

Aron Patrick, director of Research and Development at LG&E and KU, said he hopes other utility companies will follow their example.

“By using sheep rather than lawnmowers, what we’re doing here is both more environmentally friendly and helps manage expenses by keeping maintenance costs down,” Patrick said.

The sheep's diet consists of 64 native plants and wildflowers, developed by LG&E and KU and research partners to promote native pollinators.

Click here to watch the sheep eating grass live during the spring and summer months before they return to their warm winter home at Shaker Village.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.