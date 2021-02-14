Endangered baby right whale found dead on Florida beach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — The plight of endangered right whales has taken another sad turn. A baby whale washed ashore dead on a Florida beach Saturday with telltale signs of being struck by a boat.
There are fewer than 400 north Atlantic right whales remaining, and experts say any mortality of the species is a serious setback to rescuing the animals from extinction.
Federal biologists expressed dismay over the discovery of the 22-foot male infant at Anastasia State Park near St. Augustine.
The circumstances surrounding the whale’s death are under investigation.
But officials said it was clear that a vessel was involved because of propeller wounds to the head and back.
