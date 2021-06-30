Rabid bat identified in Oldham County

Director of Public Health Matt Rhodes said it is the first confirmed rabid bat in Oldham County in nearly 10 years.

LA GRANGE, Ky. — The Oldham County Health Department announced a bat found dead in a residential area of LaGrange has tested positive for rabies.

OCHD said four bats were obtained from a location in LaGrange. As of Tuesday, the Kentucky Department of Public Health confirmed one of the bats tested positive for rabies. OCHD is still awaiting results from the final bat being tested.

Director of Public Health Matt Rhodes said it is the first confirmed rabid bat in Oldham County in nearly 10 years.

"Currently, there is no imminent risk to Oldham County residents," Rhodes said. "OCHD is taking all precautions to keep our residents and their pets protected."

OCHD said all Oldham County residents should keep their pets away from all dead or sick bats and ensure rabies vaccinations are up to date. Anyone who sees a dead or sick bat in the area is asked to call OCHD immediately at (502) 222-3516.

A mysterious illness is also impacting birds in several counties across Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Officials from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the illnesses appear to be most common in songbirds like cardinals, robins and blue jays. Many of the birds had swelling and crusty discharge around their eyes.

People are encouraged to take down bird feeders until wildlife officials determine a cause. To report a sick or dead bird in Kentucky, visit the Department of Fish and Wildlife's website. Indiana residents can use the DNR sick/dead wildlife reporting tool at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife.

