According to officials, 32 German shepherds and one Rottweiler were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are reportedly doing much better after being found in "deplorable conditions."

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department seized 32 German shepherds and one Rottweiler that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check Friday, Sept. 9.

In an update Sunday afternoon, the sheriff's office said Dr. Jason Huff with West Central Veterinary Services took three of the dogs that were in the worst conditions and is working hard to try to save them.

The sheriff's office said the other dogs have been taken to Indiana GSD & Siberian Husky Rescue, Inc. for foster care and are doing much better.

In Sunday's update, the sheriff's office thanked local citizens for the donations of clean kennels and food.

Financial donations can be made through the Putnam County Animal Care and Control's Venmo account, and there is an Amazon page created to purchase food and supplies.

The sheriff's office said the funds collected will be evenly distributed "to ensure the dogs receive as much care as possible."

Those who are able to donate a kennel or who have questions about donations are asked to contact Tammy Eastham via email at putnamcoanimalcare@gmail.com.