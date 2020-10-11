Purrfect Day Cat Cafe sets opening date for Covington location

More than two dozen adorable cats and kittens ready to meet their new families at the cat cafe's second Kentucky location.

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Purrfect Day Cat Café location in Covington, Kentucky has an official opening date - and more than two dozen adorable cats and kittens ready to meet their new families. In a Facebook post, owner Chuck Patton announced that the new location will open on Friday, Nov. 13.

Purrfect Day Café Covington will be the first cat café in Northern Kentucky, according to their website. The Covington location will partner with Kenton County Animal Services and surrounding shelters to help increase cat and kitten adoptions in the area.

Patton said there are currently 29 cats and kittens available for adoption at the Covington location. The café will not be allowing adoptions during their opening weekend, but animals can be put on hold to adopt at a later date.

While you don’t need a reservation to visit the café itself, time in the Purrfect Day "cat lounge" must be booked in advance. Reservations are now open at the Covington location and Patton said you should act fact – the Louisville location was booked for three weeks straight when they first opened.

All cats and kittens at the Purrfect Day Café have been spayed or neutered, microchipped and have received treatments for fleas and worms as well as their basic booster shots. More information about the adoption process is available online.

When Purrfect Day Cat Cafe's Louisville location opened in August 2018, Chuck Patton said he had a goal of finding forever homes for 300 cats and kittens by the end of that year. He and his team surpassed that goal within three months and a little more than two years later, more than 3,600 animals have been adopted through the cafe.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.