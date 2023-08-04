Purrfect Day Cat Cafe celebrates its 5 year 'annipurrsary'

Any adopters who swing by the cafe and show a photo of their adopted feline will get a complimentary sticker this weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular cat café in Louisville is celebrating its five year anniversary.

Purrfect Day Cat Cafe Louisville is celebrating its anniPURRsary all weekend and next Tuesday.

According to their social media post, any adopters who swing by the café and show a photo of their adopted feline will get a complimentary sticker this weekend.

No reservations are needed to enjoy the festivities.

Tuesday is their official anniversary, and there will be sidewalk chalk art, a lemonade stand, pup cups for any dogs, balloons for children and drink specials. You can also get a sticker that day if you show them a picture of your adopted cat according to the post.

If you want to book a reservation at the Louisville location to visit the Kentucky Humane Society rescue kittens, you can do so here. You can also book a reservation at their Covington location here.

