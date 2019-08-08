LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A beloved, feline-friendly café in the Highlands is throwing a big anniversary bash on Thursday and everyone is invited.

The Purrfect Day Cat Café opened at 1741 Bardstown Road in August of 2018. The unique café combines the traditional traits of a cafe with adoptable cats and kittens from the Kentucky Humane Society.

When Purrfect Day opened, the staff hoped to find forever homes for at least 300 cats by the end of their first year. They exceeded that goal by November and reached 1,000 adoptions in June 2019. According to their most recent Facebook post, the current adoption count is up to 1,346.

On August 8, Purrfect Day Café is celebrating its first year and over 1,300 adoptions with an all-day party. Enjoy “Happy Meow-er” prices all day and enjoy discounts on merchandise. The café will also have a raffle, selfie station, and cake (while supplies last). Greater Louisville Inc. will perform a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m.

You can get more information on the Purrfect Day Cat Café on their website.

