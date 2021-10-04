Puppy abandoned outside New Albany apartment fighting for herself and her sister

Glory and Tilly were brought to Southern Indiana Animal Rescue. Unfortunately, Tilly was too sick and did not make it.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — At the end of March, a man found two shivering puppies outside a New Albany apartment complex.

Elizabeth Starck with Southern Indiana Animal Rescue got word that the two puppies, Tilly and Glory, needed help. Even though she wasn’t planning on fostering any more dogs, she took the two into her home.

“[Glory’s] picture and her sister’s picture broke my heart,” Starck said.

Tilly and Glory had bad skin infections and almost no fur. After some time at the vet, Glory was able to go home with Starck. Unfortunately, Tilly had a seizure, and her weakened immune system couldn’t fight off the infections and she died.

“Glory, on the other hand, is fighting for both of them for sure,” Starck said. “She has got some spunk about her that every puppy deserves to have.”

Glory is getting up to date on vaccines, is on several medications, and also gets medicated baths for her skin condition.

Starck doesn’t know what happened to the puppies that led them to that New Albany apartment complex doorstep.

But despite the adversity she’s gone through in just a few months of life, Glory has the spunk and energy of any other puppy.

“For whatever happened to her, whoever did this to her, you would never know that a human hurt her in any way, craves human attention,” Starck said.

Southern Indiana Animal Rescue updates Glory’s progress on its Facebook page. She will be available for adoption hopefully in six months.

