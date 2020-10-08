Police dog rescues missing mom and baby on epic first day

WALES, UK — It's your first day at your new job. Maybe you're shadowing someone getting the lay of the land. Maybe your boss gives you something that isn't too crucial to do to ease you in. Two-year-old German Shepherd Max didn't get that!
According to local police in Wales, on Max's first day operational shift, he and his handler PC Peter Lloyd were crucial in tracking down a missing mother and her 1-year-old baby.
Officers say Max covered a lot of ground searching for the two, and in just an hour-and-a-half, he found them near a steep ravine on a mountainside.
Mom and baby were safe but cold, and police say it looked like they were out there for a "significant amount of time."
Max is a general-purpose dog, who will primarily be used for tracking and locating people and property. PC Lloyd joined the Dyfed-Powys Police dog section in February.
- National Hurricane Center tracks 'Invest 95-L' in the Atlantic
- Family of Don Lewis, whose disappearance resurfaced in 'Tiger King,' set to share developments
- Boat called 'Last Lap' takes on water near Anna Maria
- Police: 1 dead, 20 injured after shooting at Southeast DC cookout
- Boater seriously hurt in pontoon accident wants others to learn from her mistake
- Couple found dead likely knew their attacker, Lakeland Police say
- 5.1 magnitude earthquake in North Carolina is strongest in 104 years
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter