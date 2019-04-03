LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department and Elizabethtown Police Department both lost one of their own.

In a Facebook post, the LMPD shared the sad news that a K-9 named Niko "went over the Rainbow bridge" this weekend.

Niko was the first partner of K-9 Officer Megan Ramos-Merrick and served with LMPD from 2007 to 2012 as a dual-purpose dog.

"You will be missed. We've got the watch from here," the post said.

The Elizabethtown Police Department also shared a post memorializing Niko, who was their first K-9 in the department and served as a single-purpose drug dog from 2012 to 2015. The department said that he had been enjoying his retirement with former Officer Chris Bland.

"So long partner. Thank you for your faithful service!"