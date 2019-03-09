CLEVELAND — You can get your puppy fix today with the latest book from photographer and rescue dog advocate Greg Murray.

"Pit Bull Heroes: 49 Underdogs with Resilience and Heart" features nearly 50 pit bulls "who beat the odds and became heroes in their families, neighborhoods, and communities".

Murray says pre-orders from the book raised $4,500, which will be donated to pit bull rescue organizations. The book also provides resources and information on how to become an advocate for pit bulls and animal safety in your community.

Murray's last photography book, "Peanut Butter Dogs", received national attention from the Huffington Post and Today when it was released in 2017.

The author is hosting a release party for Pit Bull Heroes on September 7 in Cleveland.

You can order the book online now.

