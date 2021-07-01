LMAS dropping pet redemption fees in July

If you've recently lost your pet, you can pick them up at Louisville Metro Animal Services without paying fees.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) is hoping to reunite more pets with their owners, thanks to funding from the Friends of Metro Animal Services (FOMAS). According to a press release, the shelter is waiving redemption fees for stray pets through the month of July.

Interim LMAS Shelter Director Ashley Book said this time of year is the busiest for the shelter.

Pet owners who have previous violations are not eligible for the waived redemption fees, but LMAS said they will work with pet owners who have outstanding balances. Court fees will not be covered.

This is the second time this year FOMAS has donated money to help the shelter waive redemption fees. In March, LMAS was able to reunite nearly 100 pets with their owners.

“We are grateful to have an organization like FOMAS working year-round to raise funds in support of our shelter. When we are facing shelter overcrowding, we have options which would not be possible without the contributions of FOMAS and its commitment to helping animals’ lives,” Book said.

Owners can reclaim their stray pet from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Harshaw Family Foundation Animal Shelter, located at 3528 Newburg Road. You can view the current list of stray animals and report an animal lost or found on the Louisville Metro Animal Services website.

Pets often run away during the Fourth of July weekend because of the loud noises caused by fireworks. LMAS recommends that pet owners keep their animals inside and away from fireworks displays.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.