WOOSTER, Ohio — The Wayne County Humane Society said a newlywed couple gave them a tremendous gift this weekend.

According to their Facebook post, Jeananne and Jonathan Wickham got married a few weeks ago and instead of asking for gifts, they asked for donations for the shelter.

The humane society said they collected over 1,200 cans of wet food, 750 pounds of dry food, a massive amount of cleaning supplies and $2,000 for their medical fund.

The money has already provided life-saving medical care for two kittens.

“We are so grateful for this amazing display of kindness and can't thank them enough,” the post said.