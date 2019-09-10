A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office K-9 is being hailed as a hero for finding a missing 3-year-old child within minutes on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home in Sidney of the missing child around 1 p.m.

A deputy and K-9 Bandit started their search at the front of the house. Within 10 minutes, Bandit located the child.

“This is exactly why we have dog units, watching this track you could tell very well that Bandit had the scent of the child and was well on his way to finding him,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. "It was so amazing to watch this unfold."