Norton Healthcare's Heel, Dog, Heal program turns 5 years old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare is celebrating their best four-legged boys and girls all week.

The hospital’s program – Heel, Dog, Heal – is turning five years old according to their Facebook post.

Heel, Dog, Heal brings Facility Dogs into the hospital for support and comfort.

Facility dogs are trained staff members of the hospital who partner with a handler to work in a health care or educational setting according to Norton Healthcare’s website.

Both the dogs and their handlers receive training to partner together so they can provide comfort for patients and families.

The program launched in 2017 with only two dogs; Heel, Dog, Heal has since expanded to 13 full-time dogs with more in training.

Facility Dogs are shown to “motivate a patient to be more mobile, lend a paw during distressing or painful procedures, encourage socialization and offer a calming presence during episodes of pain and/or anxiety” according to the website.

