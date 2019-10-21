Newport Aquarium welcomes two dozen baby alligators

NEWPORT, Ky. — Newport Aquarium announced today the addition of two dozen baby alligators to the popular "Gator Alley collection of exhibits."

Guests will have the opportunity to see baby alligators swimming in the bayou and basking on its banks.

The aquarium is celebrating their growing family with a Bayou Baby BOGO offer. Through Nov. 3, buy one general admission ticket and get one of equal or lesser value for free.

Guests can watch the hatchlings explore their new home, which replicates a cypress swamp. Alligators thrive in the warm, humid temperatures of the bayou, so this new home is a perfect nursery for the Bayou Babies.

“Seeing a group of baby gators in the wild is exciting but can be rare. They have a lot of natural predators, so they are excellently camouflaged,” said Newport Aquarium General Curator, Kelly Sowers. “It’s so special that guests get to see the babies up close and watch them grow up at Newport Aquarium.”

The hatchlings are about one month old and only six inches long. Baby alligators grow about a foot a year during their first few years. They can grow to be as big as or bigger than Snowball and Snowflake, the aquarium’s rare white alligators.

American alligators were brought back from the brink of extinction in the 1980s. It is an endangered species success story so these baby alligators are important ambassadors for education and learning. “Their story should help us all appreciate these amazing and important animals today. They can teach us a huge lesson in how to protect other species that are in danger of going extinct,” said Sowers.

