Louisville Zoo welcomes 3 lemurs to newly renovated exhibit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo is welcoming some new faces at one of their popular first stops!

In a release, the Zoo announced the addition of three lemurs Hermes (9 years old), Hawthorne (8 years old) and Cedar (8 years old) to a newly renovated exhibit.

Formerly known as Lemur Mountain, the renovations to the spot include additional green space with numerous new plants, several climbing structures for the ring-tailed primates and a heated hut structure/dry shelter for added animal space choices during rainy, windy or slightly cooler days.

Hermes, Hawthorne and Cedar, who were originally at the Utica Zoo in New York, join Ivan and Faust the Zoo’s 28-year-old lemurs who have been at the Zoo since 1994.

The Louisville Zoo says the lemurs are in two groups rotating on and off exhibit but will eventually all be integrated into the new space together.

