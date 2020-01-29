LOUISVILLE, Ky. — How much would you pay to get to name a new species? A biologist with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife recently discovered a new species of crawfish, and now the department is looking for someone to sponsor it.

The species was discovered by Biologist Zach Couch. His research took several years and included genetic and morphometric sampling. The newly discovered species was collected from Jefferson, Bullitt, and Meade counties.

Kentucky Wild is looking for a sponsor for the new species. If you bid the most money, you will also get naming rights. The department says you can name it after yourself, a loved one, your business – anything you’d like. Officials did say they will reject any names they find “offensive.”

You have until Jan. 31 to place your bid. If you are selected, your money will go toward wildlife conservation efforts and you’ll get a framed picture of your newly named species.

You can submit your sponsorship bid on the Kentucky Wild website.

