New Albany firefighters rescue 5 kittens from storm drain

Several kittens are now in the care of a New Albany animal shelter after they were rescued from a storm drain Thursday afternoon, the New Albany Fire Department (NAFD) said in a Facebook post.

According to the post, the kittens were found in a storm drain on Riverside Drive. Members of NAFD's Engine 1 removed the grate and found five kittens in the water. All five kittens were pulled out of the drain and taken to a local animal shelter to be evaluated.

The department shared photos on their Facebook page of a firefighter inside the narrow storm drain during the rescue, as well as a picture of the kittens wrapped in blankets after they were saved.

Members of the community thanked the department for its kind actions through comments on the Facebook post.

Later that day, the New Albany Fire Department responded to a large fire at the former Stem Wood Lumber Mill on Grant Line Rd. Several crews responded to put out the fire, which is still under investigation. The department did not say if anyone was injured in the fire.

