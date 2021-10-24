Nelson County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of K9 Deputy

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office said K9 Deputy Willie died. He assisted several agencies' investigations while on his service.

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is grieving the loss of a K9 Deputy. The announcement came via a Facebook post.

"It is with a heavy heart that K9 Deputy Jerry Hardin had to say goodbye to his retired partner Willie," the post said.

Nelson County Sheriff's Office said Willie was respected by surrounding law enforcement agencies and was often called upon to assist with their investigations.

The K9 Deputy belonged to Sheriff's Office Deputy Jerry Hardin and was his handler. Willie was retired from the office.

