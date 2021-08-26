National Dog Day: How to celebrate with your four-legged friends

Today is the day to celebrate man's best friend! Here are some ways you can make the most of National Dog Day.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Put your paws up! Aug. 26 is National Dog Day.

The holiday, created by an animal advocate in New York, is dedicated to not only celebrating dogs but also recognizing their importance and the impact they have on our lives.

Here are some ways you can make the most of this global holiday to honor our four-legged friends.

Help an animal shelter

There are thousands of dogs around the country who are looking for loving homes. Even if you can't commit to adopting one, you can always foster a dog until it finds its forever home.

If you don't have the time or space to care for a dog at home, you can volunteer at your local shelter.

Some places like the Kentucky Humane Society are still limiting in-person volunteers due to COVID-19, but you can donate your resources to the shelter instead, in the form of money or supplies.

Click here to find a shelter near you in Kentucky.

Dog bar events

Two local dog bars have opened within the last year, and both are hosting events for Dog Day.

PG&J Dog Park Bar on Baxter Ave. is offering drink specials from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday. If you want to bring your dog, you have to register it online and provide up-to-date vaccine records. Dogs must be at least four months old and be spayed or neutered.

Club K9 Dog Bar on Taylorsville Road is celebrating Dog Day, too. On Thursday, there will be food trucks, drinks and raffles at the dog bar.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and proceeds from the drink sales and raffles will be donated to the Kentucky Humane Society and Louisville Metro Animal Services.

Dog of the month

The Kentucky Humane Society is collecting submissions for its 2022 pet calendar contest - and the shelter just extended the deadline. If you have an adorable photo of your dog, cat, or any pet, you can submit it online at kyhumane.org.

Submissions cost $25, but the money goes toward helping homeless animals. Plus, each person who enters the contest will receive a 2022 calendar in November.

The deadline to submit your photo is Saturday, Aug. 28.

Share a photo!

There's one last way you can celebrate Dog Day - send us a picture of your precious pet! Text us your favorite photo to 502-582-7290 so we can give them a shoutout on-air or online.

