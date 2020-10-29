National Cat Day: Why you should adopt

There are hundreds of cats available for adoption in Kentucky. Here are just a few reasons why you should welcome one into your home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — October 29 is National Cat Day and if you don't have a feline friend of your own, right now could be the perfect time to welcome one into your family.

But don't take it from us! We talked to volunteers at several animal shelters throughout Louisville and they shared their reasons for why adoption is so important.

Why should I adopt a cat?

Adopting a cat from a shelter is a safe way to bring a new animal into your home. Shelters make sure that cats or kittens that are found on the street are healthy before they get adopted. The biggest misconception about cats is that they are anti-social or mean, but that isn't true at all! Their independence actually makes them the perfect pet for someone who doesn't want to deal with an animal that requires a lot of maintenance or attention. Many of the cats up for adoption have not had the best start to their lives. Adoption is a way to give them a second chance at a happy life. Cats are entertaining! Especially if you get two kittens at once. (Fair warning: Little ones tend to cry a bit, but their cuteness makes up for it.) Shelter pets provide comfort, companionship and help relieve stress - which is something we could all use right now!

Did they convince you? If they did, here are a few places in Louisville where you can make an appointment and meet some potential new pets:

If you aren't quite ready to bring an animal home, you can also donate money and supplies to any of these organizations to support their efforts.

Want to share a picture of your cat or kitten with us? Text it to 502-582-7290 so we can see their precious faces! Happy National Cat Day!





