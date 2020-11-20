'Ja Raffe': Memphis zoo names baby giraffe after NBA star

The Memphis zoo named their new giraffe after NBA Rookie of the Year and former Murray State star Ja Morant.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant is pretty tall. The new kid in town will be taller.

The Memphis Zoo said Thursday that it has named a newborn reticulated giraffe after the 6-foot-3-inch guard and the reigning NBA rookie of the year.

The calf’s name: Ja Raffe. The baby giraffe was born Nov. 10, and it will join six other giraffes at the zoo.

Reticulated giraffes can reach 14 feet to 18 feet tall. Morant tweeted that the giraffe “was born a legend.”

welcome to the world 🙌🏽 “ja”raffe 🦒 https://t.co/Zw0Js8CguJ — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) November 19, 2020

The Memphis Zoo has more than 3,500 animals representing more than 500 different species.

