Meatball is almost ready for adoption

Dawg Days of Summer, hosted by The Arrow Fund, kicked off their fun afternoon in the sun Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Did you attend the “Dawg Days of Summer” funfest today?

If you missed it, the Louisville-based animal protection organization called The Arrow Fund hosted the outdoor festivities, in honor of Meatball the dog.

Neighborhood dogs joined Meatball, enjoying gourmet treats like HurriKanes food truck snowballs, all afternoon long.

One-year-old Meatball was found abandoned and unable to walk more than a few steps without collapsing.

After multiple surgeries, intense daily therapy, and a long recovery process, this big, lovable boy strengthened his legs and increased his mobility enough to be able to play again.

Meatball’s future looks bright enough to be eventually adopted into a loving home.

The Arrow Fund made Meatball their guest of honor today, because of how well he has done under their care.

They also say his improvement is all thanks to innovative veterinary care made possible by VCA Advanced Veterinary Hospital, Bannon Woods Veterinary Hospital, and the financial support of many donors.

Today’s event helped socialize Meatball and fund his ongoing veterinary care.

Visit www.thearrowfund.org for more information; and to watch a video of Meatball’s hydrotherapy care, visit The Arrow Fund’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/thearrowfund.

The Arrow Fund is the only organization in the state of Kentucky and the region that focuses exclusively on the rehabilitation of the animal victims of extreme acts of cruelty.

