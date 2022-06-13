'They make our lives whole': Low-cost vet clinic opens on Newburg Road

Louisville Metro Animal Services opened Tail End Vetcare in the Metro Animal Service campus and will offer exams, vaccines, dental and more.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new low-cost vet clinic has opened off Newburg Road Monday.

Louisville Metro Animal Services opened Tail-End Vetcare in the Metro Animal Service campus and will offer exams, vaccines, dental and more.

The clinic is independently run by Dr. Natalie Duncan.

"I'm willing to work with owners just to make sure we are providing the best care for your pet, we do not want budget to be a deterrent to not being able to receive quality health care," said Duncan.

Stephanie Gumm with Friends of Metro Animal Services said having access to quality care and support is vital.

"As they say pets are not our whole lives but they make our lives whole, and the opening of this clinic makes this campus whole," said Gumm.

LMAS says it's been about a decade getting this clinic up and running, and can schedule an appointment online.

