Encounter animals from home with Louisville Zoo's new virtual program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New opportunities for kids to check out animals at Louisville Zoo are coming this month. The zoo announced a new virtual education program, targeting ages 6-8, which will feature encounters with animals and other activities.

The week-long program, called Zoo Live, gives kids a unique opportunity to participate in video conferences with the zoo’s education staff, ask questions and complete art and science activities at home. According to the zoo, the animal encounters will be some pre-recorded material and live meet and greets with animals and educators. The program also includes an activity book with printable activities, crafts, games, and an observation journal.

There will be multiple sessions of Zoo Live starting July 20. The program is $80 per household for zoo members and $100 per household for non-members. Find out more and register at louisvillezoo.org/ZooLive.

Sessions run July 20 – August 14.

