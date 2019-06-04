LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo will celebrate gorilla Kinda's third birthday Saturday, April 6, with an event at the Gorilla Forrest.

Kindi, whose birthday was March 14, will receive special birthday treats and items with her surrogate mother Kweli. The Zoo and guests can sing "Happy Birthday" to Kindi at 11 a.m.

Born via emergency c-section, Kindi was raised by surrogate mothers after her mother passed away a day after giving birth. She has been with Kweli since August 2016. “Kindi” means squirrel in Swahili which is what keepers used to call her mother Mia Moja.