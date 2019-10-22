LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo's baby elephant finally has a name! It's Fitz.

The name was chosen after the zoo held a naming contest, allowing the community to help name the calf.

Fitz was born on August 2 and made his debut on exhibit September 5.

To see Fitz and his mother Mikki at the Louisville Zoo, check exhibit times here.

