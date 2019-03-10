LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's that time of year again! The Louisville Zoo transforms into a child's fantasy for the "World's Largest Halloween Party" Oct. 3.

Kids 11 and under can trick-or-treat, meet princesses and superheroes, take photos with dinosaurs and find their way through a hay maze every weekend (Thursday-Sunday) in October.

Visitors can also walk through the "Not-So Itsy Bitsy" Spider House, take a Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow tour or ride on the Spooktacular Carousel, each $2 per person.

A Meijer food truck will be at the front entrance sampling hot cider and donut holes from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Children with allergies can also visit during the zoo's allergy-free night Thursday, Oct. 17. The zoo will provide peanut-free and non-food treats.

During this time, the zoo will close its gates for regular visitors at 3 p.m. Guests can enter for the party anytime between 5 and 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are required for visitors ages 3 and older. Louisville Zoo members can purchase tickets online in advance for $2 the first two weekends, and $6 for the remaining weekends. Member tickets at the admissions windows are $6.

Non-members can purchase tickets at select Meijer locations for $8.50 any night of the party. Otherwise, non-member tickets are $12 in advance online or at the zoo. Parking is $5 per car.

For more information, visit the zoo's website.

