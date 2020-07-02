LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A pair of sisters have now been reunited at the Louisville Zoo as the zoo welcomed a new zebra this week.

Kyle Shepherd with the Louisville Zoo announced the new addition on Feb. 7. Athena is a female Hartmann's mountain zebra and she is almost 2 years old. She came to the Louisville Zoo from the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk.

Athena is the sister of Azizi, another female zebra at the Louisville Zoo. Athena joins Azizi, Enid, and Gibbs in regular rotation in the zebra exhibit near the African Outpost.

The Hartmann's mountain zebra is native to southwest Africa and western Angola. The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species lists the Hartmann's mountain zebra as "vulnerable."

