One of the world's most endangered species of birds hatches at the Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in four years, the Louisville Zoo is once again celebrating the birth of two hatchlings of one of the world's most endangered species of bird.

The Waldrapp Ibis, or northern bald ibis, is considered endangered by the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. There are only a few hundred left in the wild.

Since 1993, the Louisville Zoo has hatched 18 ibis chicks as part of the Waldrapp Ibis Species Survival Plan. Guests can spot the Walkdrapp Ibis nesting in their exhibit in the giraffe house.

A Zoo spokesperson said that the genders of the newly hatched birds are currently unknown but will be determined once they've fledged, which they said takes around 40-50 days.

According to the Zoo, there are only 23 Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) organizations that exhibit the species.

The Louisville Zoo also welcomed four hatchlings of the Inca Tern species, which is listed as a "near threatened" species by the IUCN since their wild population is decreasing.

The Zoo's spokesperson said the Inca Terns can be spotted in their nest box in the exhibit they share with the African penguins.

"Guests will be able to see them again after they are fully fledged in late April," the spokesperson said.

The gender of the Inca Terns is also unknown but will be determined once they are fully fledged, in about 30 days.

