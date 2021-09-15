Louisville Zoo's sloth experience now available

Tickets are now on sale for the behind-the-scenes exhibit. However due to high demand the first bookings are available in February 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's finally here! Tickets to the Louisville Zoo's much-anticipated sloth experience are now on sale.

The experience gives visitors a behind-the-scenes experience to see how staff prepares a sloth's diet and Sunni the sloth in her exhibit. Guests will get to talk with keeper staff about the sloths, have the opportunity for a photo with Sunni, as well as receive a special keepsake from the experience.

Although tickets went on sale Wednesday, the bookings for the experience are not available until February 2022. The Zoo said previous sessions were filled by those who signed up for the Zoo’s Sloth Early Mailing List.

Wanna play with a sloth at @LouisvilleZoo ??? Here’s the details! pic.twitter.com/UpuiqRIGhJ — Hayley Minogue (@HayleyMinogueTV) September 15, 2021

The Louisville Zoo's experience is available Friday – Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and lasts 30 – 45 minutes. Tickets to the sloth experience are $80 per person and can be purchased as an add-on option with a general admission ticket or purchased separately with a Zoo membership.

