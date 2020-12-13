What is it? Louisville Zoo shares ultrasound of new addition coming soon

Can you guess what animal the new little one could be?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What animal is giving birth at the zoo?

The Louisville Zoo has a new addition on the way, and it’s got everyone guessing what it could be.

Officials released a hint video of an ultrasound on its social media channels and it has people guessing animals from a giraffe to a zebra.

The Zoo didn’t announce when this new addition would arrive (it could narrow down the guesses based on gestation periods), but we're pretty certain more clues would be released as the animal's pregnancy progresses.

One of the last high-profile births at the Zoo was Fitz, an elephant born in 2019 after a 22-month gestation period.