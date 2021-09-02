Louisville Zoo announces naming contest for gray seal pup

The zoo also launched the Gray Seal Cam for guests to follow the pup's growth virtually.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo is hosting a naming contest to pick a name for the new seal pup at Glacier Run.

Zoo keepers from Glacier Run have narrowed it down to three names for the public to vote on:

Finsbay (Fins-bee)

Oban (Oh-bn)

Noaa (No-uh)

To vote, visit louisvillezoo.org/vote from now until 11:59 p.m. on February 23 for a minimum requested donation of $5. Zoo guests can also participate in-person by donating at the naming kiosk on the Zoo's plaza. Donations will go to caring for the seal pup.

The winning name will be announced February 25 at 10 a.m. on the Louisville Zoo's Facebook page.

The zoo also partnered with T-mobile to offer two new ways to keep up with the seal pup's growth online and behind the scenes. A Gray Seal Cam has been set up at Glacier Run and the Zoo will host Saturday Seal "Pup-dates" online.

To watch the live Gray Sea Came, visit louisvillezoo.org/sealcam, and to register for the "pup-dates", click here.

“Being able to virtually follow the pup, and watching the process as the pup graduates to the exhibit pool with our other seals should be a fun and educational experience for our guests,” zoo Director John Walczak said in a release. “Moreover, being able to provide this webcam is the perfect way to help further our mission, which is to better the bond between people and our planet.”

The seal pup was born in late December 2020 to the zoo's 6-year-old gray seal named Rona. When the pup is ready to be on exhibit, guests will be able to visit him at Glacier Run.

