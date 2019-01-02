LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo said goodbye to 22-year-old female lion Kariba Wednesday, January 30.

The zoo said Kariba was on quality-of-life watch due to her advanced age and declining health. The median life expectancy of lions in a managed care system is 16.9 years.

Veterinarians said Kariba was geriatric, and the decision was made to humanely euthanize Kariba when she no longer responded to therapy.

“These decisions are never easy and are made after discussions between the veterinary staff and animal care staff,” said Dr. Zoli Gyimesi, zoo veterinarian.

Kariba came to Louisville in 2000 from the Wildlife Way Station in California. The zoo currently has one 3-year-old male lion named Siyanda.