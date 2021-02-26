Name chosen for Louisville Zoo's new gray seal pup

"Finsbay" is the winner after zoo fans participated in a naming contest for the two-month old pup.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo's new gray seal pup finally has a name!

"Finsbay" is the winner after zoo fans participated in a naming contest for the two-month old pup. Participants were asked to vote for their favorite of three names picked by zoo keepers at Glacier Run. Oban and NOAA were the other two options.

The zoo said Finsbay is doing well in training off exhibit and they hope to put him on exhibit at Glacier Run soon.

The pup was born to six-year-old gray seal Rona at the Louisville Zoo near the end of December 2020.

To watch the live Gray Sea Came, visit louisvillezoo.org/sealcam, and to register for "pup-dates", click here.

