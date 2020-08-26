Louisville Zoo Malaika the giraffe dies

Zoo officials said Malaika’s pain from musculoskeletal problems had advanced.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo workers are mourning the loss of one its popular giraffes. Malaika, a 23-year-old female Masai giraffe was humanely euthanized.

The zoo said Malaika’s pain from musculoskeletal problems had advanced. They tried managing it with joint support products, medications and soft surfaces for her to stand on. However, after a well-being assessment revealed deterioration in her quality of life with no signs of improvement, Malaika’s keepers and zoo veterinarians made the tough decision to humanely euthanize her.

“Malaika had a good, long life and was able to thrive much longer because of the excellent care our staff provides,” said John Walczak, Director of the Zoo. “The remnant wild is a tough place, and she would have never lived as long under the constant pressures of that environment. We hope the community will join us in remembering Malaika and the joy she brought to so many people.”

Malaika was originally born at the Los Angeles Zoo and arrived at the Louisville Zoo in 1997. She gave birth to five bull calves between 2000-2012, the zoo says.