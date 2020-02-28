LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo is welcoming a few big cats to their family.

Amali and Sunny are both 7-year-old African lionesses from the Milwaukee County Zoo, and Sasha is a 7-year-old Amur Tiger from the zoo in Peoria, Illinois. All three will be on rotation with the other big cats until zoo officials can get them acclimated to each other.

According to the Louisville Zoo, the new animals are part of Species Survival Programs. The survival of vulnerable species is promoted through genetically sustainable populations in accredited zoos.

