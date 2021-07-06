Louisville Zoo requests COVID-19 vaccine for animals

The vaccinations would be for the apes and big cats.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of thousands of people in Louisville have received their COVID-19 vaccine and now, the Louisville Zoo wants to get their animals vaccinated.

A zoo spokesperson confirmed they have formally requested some vaccines from a New Jersey pharmaceutical company that’s donating more than 11,000 doses across the county.

Last December one of the zoo’s snow leopards, NeeCee, tested positive for the virus.

The vaccine for animals is given in two doses, three weeks apart.

In a June update, the CDC posted, “that we do not know the exact source of the current outbreak of the virus, but we do know that it originally came from an animal, likely a bat.”

The CDC said at this time, there is no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading the virus to people.

