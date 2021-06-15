Louisville Zoo operating at full capacity, Splash Park to reopen June 18

All indoor facilities, including the HerpAquarium and Islands Pavilion, have been reopened.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo announced it is operating at full capacity for all guests after Kentucky ended both mask and capacity mandates less than one week ago.

During the pandemic, the zoo operated at a reduced capacity, allowing only 100 guests per hour when it reopened in June 2020. Members and the general public were asked to reserve tickets to reduce contact and manage size.

The zoo ended member reservations June 1, and reopened the walkway to allow for more exploration. All indoor facilities, including the HerpAquarium and Islands Pavilion, have been reopened as well as playgrounds, camel rides, ropes courses and the carousel.

Guests are asked to follow the CDC and Kentucky's guidance for masks based on vaccination status. Tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the admission windows the day of visit.

The zoo’s Splash Park will reopen Friday, June 18. More information on the reopening of other attractions, like the petting zoo and Wallaroo Walkabout, are expected soon.

Zoo hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 19.

